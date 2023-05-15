Plans have been submitted to demolish a derelict Victorian factory to make way for a four-storey block of flats in a Leicestershire town.

The Laban Tansey needle manufacturing company occupied the two-storey building in Druid Street, Hinckley, in the 1890’s.

Now developer Andrew Reid has put forward proposals for housing to Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council.

An application to demolish the site for apartments and office space was previously approved by the council in 2008, but it lapsed six years later.