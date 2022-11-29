Lincoln Medical School was established in 2018 to improve the recruitment and retention of doctors to Lincolnshire.

It was renamed in honour of Lincolnshire-based benefactors, entrepreneurs David Ross and Rob Lucas.

The five-storey building includes solar panels as well as a living green wall of plants.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lincolnshire, Prof Van-Tam said: "It's a really momentous occasion to be opening a medical school which hopefully will change the landscape and mean that we grow our own doctors and keep them in Lincolnshire."

T﻿he football fan, who famously supports hometown club Boston United, added: "If this medical school existed when I was applying then this would have been almost top of the list, if not top of the list."