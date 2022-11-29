Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam opens new medical school
- Published
One of the medics responsible for England's response to the coronavirus pandemic has opened a new medical school at the University of Lincoln.
Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, previously UK deputy chief medical officer, formally opened the Ross Lucas Medical Sciences Building.
The school was purpose-built to offer high-end medical facilities.
Prof Neal Juster, the university's vice-chancellor, said the building symbolised "how education can impact positively on a place, and the people in it".
Lincoln Medical School was established in 2018 to improve the recruitment and retention of doctors to Lincolnshire.
It was renamed in honour of Lincolnshire-based benefactors, entrepreneurs David Ross and Rob Lucas.
The five-storey building includes solar panels as well as a living green wall of plants.
Speaking to BBC Radio Lincolnshire, Prof Van-Tam said: "It's a really momentous occasion to be opening a medical school which hopefully will change the landscape and mean that we grow our own doctors and keep them in Lincolnshire."
The football fan, who famously supports hometown club Boston United, added: "If this medical school existed when I was applying then this would have been almost top of the list, if not top of the list."
Prof Danny McLaughlin, Dean of Medicine, said: "Future generations of doctors can now benefit from purpose-built lecture theatres, laboratories, clinical skills and anatomy suites, equipped with cutting edge diagnostic tools."
"Completion of this building during the pandemic has been a remarkable achievement."