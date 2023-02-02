Collection charges for garden and bulky waste will rise for residents as a Devon council looks to save money.

Councillors voted to increase fees "following cuts in government funding", Mid Devon District Council said.

Councillor Colin Slade, cabinet member for the environment and climate change, said: “Set against a backdrop of cuts by the government, our continued recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, and the rise in costs of materials as a council we have decided to increase our fees, rather than implement significant cuts to our services."

The government has been contacted for comment.