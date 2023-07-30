Hollywood star Matthew Rhys said he "leapt at the chance" to help save a pub in the Welsh village where his family have roots.

The award-winning actor said it was a "no brainer" to support the Glan yr Afon, also known as the Riverside, in Pennal, Gwynedd, as his father was from the area.

Cardiff-born Rhys, who recalled spending "many summers and Easters" in the village, helped with the pub's official opening on Saturday.

"A number of my halcyon days as a youth were spent at the Riverside," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.