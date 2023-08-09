A council in dispute with waste collection workers has accused them of "pre-empting" the outcome of a conciliation meeting by planning a protest for the following day.

Weekly bin collections in part of west Cumbria have been disrupted since May in a disagreement over pay by Allerdale Waste Services (AWS) workers in the Unite and GMB unions.

AWS said it was "incredibly disappointed" that Unite was proposing to hold the demonstration.

The union said it was in response to AWS hiring strike cover on short-term contracts.