A pair of identical twins from Cornwall have qualified as doctors after graduating from the same course and university at the same time.

Amelia and Jasmine Collins, from Wadebridge, also lived together for much of their five-year course at the University of Exeter Medical School.

The 23-year-olds said they had "only experienced positives of being twins at medical school".

They now face being apart when Amelia moves to Cardiff, although Jasmine said "we’ll FaceTime everyday".