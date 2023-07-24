Twins qualify as doctors at same time
A pair of identical twins from Cornwall have qualified as doctors after graduating from the same course and university at the same time.
Amelia and Jasmine Collins, from Wadebridge, also lived together for much of their five-year course at the University of Exeter Medical School.
The 23-year-olds said they had "only experienced positives of being twins at medical school".
They now face being apart when Amelia moves to Cardiff, although Jasmine said "we’ll FaceTime everyday".
Jasmine said she "wanted to be a doctor from being very small but for Amelia it was an ambition that developed later".
Both plan to eventually work for the NHS in intensive care in the south-west of England.
In the mean time though, Amelia said it was "going to be very different. I'm in Cardiff and she'll be in Exeter".
Jasmine added: "I'm sure we'll FaceTime time every day."
The girls' mum, Tracey Collins, said her daughters were "very warm-hearted".
She said: "What you see is you what you get. They're gorgeous inside and out. We're so proud."
The medical school said it was unusual to have twins graduating together.
Professor Vikram Devaraj said the fact they were both "very driven and energetic" helped them achieve this milestone.
