T﻿he owners of a rollerskating rink have said it will close at the end of November unless their landlord offers a reduced rent.

R﻿ollerworld has been in Colchester for more than 32 years.

A﻿bout 700 supporters were at an event this week where owners Jason and Anne Khan announced their decision, which they said followed an annual rent rise from £100,000 to £250,000.

T﻿he landlord, Petchey Holdings, said the new lease was still below the market rate.