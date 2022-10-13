Skating rink prepares to close over rent dispute
- Published
The owners of a rollerskating rink have said it will close at the end of November unless their landlord offers a reduced rent.
Rollerworld has been in Colchester for more than 32 years.
About 700 supporters were at an event this week where owners Jason and Anne Khan announced their decision, which they said followed an annual rent rise from £100,000 to £250,000.
The landlord, Petchey Holdings, said the new lease was still below the market rate.
"There's going to be more than 40 members of staff affected," said Mr Khan
"We've actually got whole families who have jobs here, so they're going to be devastated, not just for the fact they're going to lose their job, but also the fact that this is their past-time, they come to work, and then they come back for their play as a family."
He also said the landlord wanted to remove storage containers and about 50% of the car park space from Rollerworld operations, to allow access for large commercial vehicles.
Mr Khan said this would be a safety hazard.
The lease ends on 5 February 2023, but he said 30 November was the latest they could shut to allow time to dismantle the site.
Amy Rainbow, a rollerskating coach and former UK champion, said: "Words can't really describe what rollerworld is.
"It's just a building to some people, but to me and everyone else in this room today, it is home."
Craig Lee met his partner, Tanya Gatenby, at Rollerworld and they both work there.
"It means everything," said Mr Lee.
"Inflation goes up every year, but for a place like this, it would be nice if something could come together, it could last, or even if the council, community, something could be done to to keep the place, because it is going to be a drastic loss."
Genette Flatman and Daniel Howitt, who have a child together, met nearly eight years ago at Rollerworld.
"It means a lot," said Mr Howitt.
"It gave me the ability to build my own personality."
A spokesperson for Petchey Holdings said: “Contrary to Jason’s recent comments to the press, we can confirm we have instead been in negotiations with him for over two years and have had numerous meetings with him, and more latterly his advisors, and we’ve also previously offered him terms for a new lease below the market rate and remain open to continued negotiations."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external