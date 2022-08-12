Surgeries at a Moray hospital have been disrupted following a leak from a drainage pipe.

NHS Grampian said the pipe was dislodged and caused a significant issue at Dr Gray's in Elgin on Thursday.

The pipe has been fixed but the health board said three of the hospital's four operating theatres were affected and elective surgery had been cancelled for the time being.

NHS Grampian said Dr Gray's birthing pool was also temporarily unavailable because the problem had affected the room's toilet and shower.

The health board said the option for low risk births to take place would continue to be offered.

NHS Grampian said a thorough clean-up had taken place at the hospital.

Dr Gray's clinical director Prof Duff Bruce said: “We have one theatre safe to remain open for emergencies and we will do everything we can to get other theatre spaces up and running again as soon as possible.

"We understand this is disappointing, particularly for those whose surgery has had to be postponed, but we must put safety first.”

Moray Conservative MP Douglas Ross said the issue was extremely concerning for patients.