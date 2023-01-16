British actor Richard E Grant is to host the Bafta film awards for the first time at next month's ceremony, it has been announced.

The Withnail and I star follows in the footsteps of Stephen Fry, Graham Norton and Rebel Wilson.

This Morning's Alison Hammond will host from backstage, giving viewers what's billed as an "access-all-areas experience".

Grant said: “I feel hugely privileged to be hosting the Baftas for the first time and [to have] the opportunity to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range of this year’s films.”

The nominations will be announced on Thursday, with films such as Tar and the Banshees of Inisheren expected to be in contention.