I﻿n a statement, external, the teenager told officers that after leaving the bar she had felt "dizzy and couldn’t keep my head up, but I knew I wasn’t drunk".

She said: "I tried to speak to my friend, but my jaw locked and I couldn’t speak... My friend said my jaw was swinging and my eyes were all over the place. I can't remember anything else."

A drug test the following day showed she was positive for benzodiazepines, the 16-year-old said.

A criminal investigation into the incident highlighted failings, including lack of CCTV footage at the bar, which had hampered the police inquiry and meant it could not progress.

I﻿n the council's decision to revoke the licence, external from holder Kheng Chooi Koay, police said he had showed "a blatant disregard for the conditions attached to the Premise Licence".

He had "failed to take responsibility for the running of the premises and ensuring compliance", councillors added.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Koay had accepted a police caution for breaking licensing laws earlier in 2022.

Meanwhile, in 2018, when Mr Koay was then-owner of the Mr Happy restaurant and takeaway in Blossom Street, he had admitted breaching fire regulations at those premises.

Duncan Craig, Mr Koay's representative, admitted there had been "issues" at Sky Blue.

However, he called for its licence to be suspended rather than revoked because there had been "an improving picture of compliance".

Mr Koay promised to do his “very best” to comply with his licence for Sky Blue, Mr Craig said.

But, following private deliberations, councillors decided to revoke it.