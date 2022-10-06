A﻿ man has admitted to leaving pornographic images around three Leicestershire villages over a "significant period of time".

Hundreds of the images, which were printed onto A4 paper, have been found around Billesdon, Tilton on the Hill and Hungarton, police said.

Officers arrested a 62-year-old man from Oakham under the Indecent Displays Controls Act 1981.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said the man admitted to the offences and was cautioned after the force decided not to charge him.