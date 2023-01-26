An Irish teacher is to be fined €700 (£615) a day if he does not agree to obey a High Court order barring him from visiting a school that dismissed him.

Enoch Burke was jailed in September for breaching an order preventing him from attending Wilson's Hospital School after an investigation.

On Thursday he attended the County Westmeath school for a third day in spite of his dismissal last week.

The judge at the High Court said the fine would come into effect at 14:00 local time on Friday if Mr Burke visited the school again.

Daily breaches of the order could lead to the fine amounting to about €5,000 (£4,397) a week.

The judge said the fine was an attempt to stop Mr Burke continuing his "utterly pointless attendance" at a school that did not want him on its property.

He said the decision would be reviewed at a hearing on 10 February and the fine could be increased if it did not have the desired effect.