Falklands widow remembers hero husband

A widow whose husband died fighting in the Falklands has said she always thought he would return home.

Sgt Ian McKay, from Rotherham, was killed in June 1982 while trying to save his fellow soldiers from enemy fire.

He was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross (VC), the UK's top military honour.

Almost 40 years on, his widow Marica McKay has described him as a "proud, friendly and loyal" man.

"The whole day I can remember," she said, talking about the time she was told her husband had been killed.

"There was a knock at the door and I knew something was wrong. I said 'how bad was it?' They said he passed away.

"You don't think about people dying, to be honest."

Sgt McKay was killed while trying to save his colleagues of the 3rd Battalion Parachute Regiment from enemy fire at Mount Longdon.

Despite being injured, he secured an enemy position alone but was killed in the assault.