They allow communities to "grow their own produce and give new skills and experience to individuals of all ages", he added, as well as being a "real healer" for those with mental health difficulties.

Despite these benefits, an inquiry spokesperson said: "Most community growing schemes would benefit from additional skills, funding, resources and support to flourish and deliver their full community value."

The Community Growing in Cornwall project aimed to measure growing projects' "impacts, benefits and barriers" to future growth.

It was undertaken by a joint working group set up by Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Leadership Board with Sustainable Food Cornwall and the University of Exeter’s Environment and Sustainability Institute based at Penryn.

The study found there were more than 60 community growing spaces, including orchards and community farms and gardens, across Cornwall.

Involving thousands of volunteers, they produce food and create "new community relationships, training and skills, business development and environmental improvements".

The project consulted parish and town councils and growing schemes like Bosavern Community Farm at St Just, Camel Community Supported Agriculture at Wadebridge, and Growing Links at Penzance.

Prof Jane Wills, director of the University of Exeter's Environment and Sustainability Institute said: “It would be great to see a step-change in efforts to connect landowners to local community groups in the months ahead.”

Katie Kirk, director at Bosavern Community Farm, said: “The recommended actions and insights point to an exciting future for community growing in Cornwall that will lead to increased social innovation and resilience.”