University of Plymouth wins gold for LGBTQ+ inclusivity

The University of Plymouth has won a gold award for its work promoting lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer (LGBTQ+) equality and inclusion.

It has been placed seventh out of 51 organisations in the education sector, and 35th out of 403 UK organisations overall.

The rating has been determined by the Stonewall, a charity that works to ensure rights and inclusion for LGBTQ+ people.

The charity’s research has found 35% of LGBTQ+ people nationwide hide who they are at work, while one in five have been the target of negative comments because of their identity.

As part of its Bring Yourself To Work initiative, Stonewall has published its Top 100 Employers List, awarding a series of gold, silver and bronze awards to organisations to celebrate their inclusion work.

The university was awarded a gold award for its guidance around pronoun use, celebration of LGBTQ+ events via its internal and external channels, and introduction of breathing spaces across campus for LGBTQ+ staff and students, the charity said.