University of Plymouth wins gold for LGBTQ+ inclusivity
The University of Plymouth has won a gold award for its work promoting lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer (LGBTQ+) equality and inclusion.
It has been placed seventh out of 51 organisations in the education sector, and 35th out of 403 UK organisations overall.
The rating has been determined by the Stonewall, a charity that works to ensure rights and inclusion for LGBTQ+ people.
The charity’s research has found 35% of LGBTQ+ people nationwide hide who they are at work, while one in five have been the target of negative comments because of their identity.
As part of its Bring Yourself To Work initiative, Stonewall has published its Top 100 Employers List, awarding a series of gold, silver and bronze awards to organisations to celebrate their inclusion work.
The university was awarded a gold award for its guidance around pronoun use, celebration of LGBTQ+ events via its internal and external channels, and introduction of breathing spaces across campus for LGBTQ+ staff and students, the charity said.
Professor Sube Banerjee, chair of the university’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Committee, and executive dean of its Faculty of Health, said: “This is a fantastic testament to the wonderful work that staff and students have done ... to enable us to build a culture that is truly inclusive."
Alice Ludgate, head of Student Services and senior LGBTQ+ champion, said she was "so proud" of the university, but added that there was more work to do.
“We’ll carry on listening and learning throughout - the university’s work won’t stop here", she said.
Liz Ward, from Stonewall, said: “Every single lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer person should be able to be themselves at work.
"From understanding how HR policies, such as parental leave, will affect them; to being reassured that they can speak openly about their lives and partners at the coffee machine, the impact of inclusive workplaces can be life-changing."