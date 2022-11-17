No verdict reached in Garda murder trial
The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a garda (Irish police) detective in County Roscommon has failed to reach a verdict.
Stephen Silver admitted shooting Colm Horkan with the detective's own gun on 17 June 2020 but denied murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
The defence offered a guilty plea to manslaughter on these grounds, arguing his bipolar disorder caused him to kill the detective.
The prosecution case contended that Mr Silver was angry with the police and there was no evidence that his mental disorder caused him to kill Mr Horkan.
The defense counsel argued 46-year-old was suffering from a relapse at the time of the incident, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports., external
The defence and prosecution counsels both presented psychiatric evidence to the court.
Jurors deliberated for more than eight hours before Mr Justice Paul McDermott was informed they could not agree a verdict.
The case will now be mentioned in court on 9 December to set a date for a retrial.