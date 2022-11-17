N﻿o verdict reached in Garda murder trial

Stephen Silver at time of arrestPA Media

S﻿tephen Silver admitted the killing but argued he suffered from a mental illness

T﻿he jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a garda (Irish police) detective in County Roscommon has failed to reach a verdict.

S﻿tephen Silver admitted shooting Colm Horkan with the detective's own gun on 17 June 2020 but denied murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

T﻿he defence offered a guilty plea to manslaughter on these grounds, arguing his bipolar disorder caused him to kill the detective.

T﻿he prosecution case contended that Mr Silver was angry with the police and there was no evidence that his mental disorder caused him to kill Mr Horkan.

G﻿arda Colm Horkan was killed in June 2020

The defense counsel argued 46-year-old was suffering from a relapse at the time of the incident, I﻿rish broadcaster RTÉ reports.

T﻿he defence and prosecution counsels both presented psychiatric evidence to the court.

J﻿urors deliberated for more than eight hours before Mr Justice Paul McDermott was informed they could not agree a verdict.

The case will now be mentioned in court on 9 December to set a date for a retrial.