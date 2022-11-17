T﻿he jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a garda (Irish police) detective in County Roscommon has failed to reach a verdict.

S﻿tephen Silver admitted shooting Colm Horkan with the detective's own gun on 17 June 2020 but denied murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

T﻿he defence offered a guilty plea to manslaughter on these grounds, arguing his bipolar disorder caused him to kill the detective.

T﻿he prosecution case contended that Mr Silver was angry with the police and there was no evidence that his mental disorder caused him to kill Mr Horkan.