A doctor who was found to be guilty of serious misconduct will be allowed to carry on working without restrictions.

Dr Amir Salama practised at Spire Healthcare, in Birmingham, but his practising privileges were withdrawn after concerns about his work.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) heard his case and three out of six complaints were proved.

But they said Dr Salama was unlikely to repeat the failings, so his practise was no longer impaired.

He had shown insight, made corrections and "it is highly unlikely there will be a repetition", the tribunal concluded.

Dr Salama was based in Solihull and operated on the upper arm.

One of his patients, Eileen Jackson, was left with a permanent disability and cosmetic deformity after eight surgical procedures and 11 injections between 2014 and 2018.

Spire said concerns about his work were comprehensively reviewed when they were raised and suspended his practising privileges in 2021.

He had not worked at Spire since then.