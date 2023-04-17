Appeal after church artefacts stolen
Police are searching for a cross and lectern stolen from a church in a Suffolk village.
The artefacts were stolen from St Mary’s Church in Burstall, near Hadleigh, between 9 and 11 April.
The Victorian cross, which is between 2-3ft (60-90cm) length, and the 18in (46cm) brass lectern were taken from the church’s locked vestry.
Anybody with information is asked to get in touch with Suffolk police.
