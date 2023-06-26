Planned changes to Isle of Man employment law include reforms over whistleblowing, parental leave and zero-hour contracts.

The bill, introduced by the Department for Enterprise (DFE)are to enter the legislative branches in the House of Keys on Tuesday.

The reforms reflected the importance of the rights of employees and recognised the responsibilities of employers, Enterprise Minister Tim Johnstone said.

A "public interest test" would be introduced to change how whistleblowers were treated.