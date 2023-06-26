Employment law plan includes whistleblowing reforms
Planned changes to Isle of Man employment law include reforms over whistleblowing, parental leave and zero-hour contracts.
The bill, introduced by the Department for Enterprise (DFE)are to enter the legislative branches in the House of Keys on Tuesday.
The reforms reflected the importance of the rights of employees and recognised the responsibilities of employers, Enterprise Minister Tim Johnstone said.
A "public interest test" would be introduced to change how whistleblowers were treated.
The reforms are being advanced following a public consultation.
Changes to parental leave included the "right to time off work to accompany a partner to antenatal appointments", shared parental leave and parental bereavement leave, a DFE spokeswoman said.
Meanwhile, there is to be a right to "a written statement of employment terms and conditions" on "day one", she said, for zero hours contracts.
Mr Johnstone said: "It was clear from the consultation responses received last year that there is broad support from the community and businesses for the proposed amendments."
'Keeping pace'
The bill would remove the requirement that "a disclosure by whistleblowers be made in good faith" and introduced "vicarious liability", which would "prevent detrimental treatment of whistleblowers by other employees on behalf of an employer".
It comes after the record employment tribunal pay out of the island's former top medic.
Mr Johnstone said the island plan "highlighted an overarching intention to ensure the Isle of Man’s employment legislation is improved and keeping pace with an ever-evolving landscape to ensure our workers are protected".
The changes would "further enhance the Isle of Man’s proposition as a secure, vibrant and sustainable jurisdiction of choice for employers and employees alike", he said.
