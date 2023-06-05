Woman left with life-changing injuries after crash

The crash scene in WolverhamptonGoogle

The collision happened on Compton Road, near Wolverhampton Grammar School

A woman has been left with "life-changing injuries" after a crash which also injured her five-year-old son.

West Midlands Police said the 35-year-old's Toyota was involved in a collision with a black Peugeot 3008 on Compton Road, near Wolverhampton Grammar School.

Her car then hit a parked car, which was empty at the time.

The driver of the Peugeot, who also sustained injuries in the crash on 28 May, was taken to hospital, but later released.

