T﻿he RNLI has warned dangerous sea conditions are expected for the rest of the half-term school holiday in the south-west of England.

P﻿eople are advised to be extra vigilant between Wednesday and Friday at exposed harbours and beaches, as a weather front hits from the Atlantic.

Guy Botterill, RNLI regional lifeguard lead, said the building swell, strong south-westerly winds and spring tides would create "really worrying conditions along the coast".

"We’ve just experienced a weekend... with a heavy swell and strong winds which created extremely challenging conditions for our lifeguards keeping beach-goers safe.

"With an increase in the number of people out and about looking to enjoy a final week of water activities over the half term, it’s a perfect storm hitting our region."

The region's beaches are expected to be "red-flagged" and the RNLI has urged people to use only the 21 lifeguarded beaches.

M﻿r Botterill added walkers should take extra care at exposed spots such as those at Mullion and Porthleven.

He advised anyone swept into the sea to try to stay afloat and urged people not to make rescue attempts themselves but call 999 and ask for the coastguard.