Severn Valley Railway (SVR) is to make up to 18 people redundant as it tackles rising costs.

The heritage attraction needs to save almost £1m on staffing to manage a drop in passenger numbers and increased fuel prices.

Unfilled vacancies and redeployments achieved a £650,000 saving last year, bosses said, with a further £300,000 reduction necessary in 2023.

"We are about to begin a consultation period for compulsory redundancies," said managing director Helen Smith.

Ms Smith, who leaves her post at the end of the month, added the visitor attraction also had to allow for "a significant statutory increase to minimum wage levels".

SVR, which operates regular passenger trains on a 16-mile (25.7km) route between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth, is largely volunteer-run, supported by employed staff.

The railway has previously said it continued to be affected by a post-Covid drop in visitor numbers, made worse by the cost-of-living crisis.