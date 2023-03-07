Three jailed after machete and baseball bat attack

Wylds Lane WorcesterGoogle

The three were jailed at Worcester Crown Court for the attack on Wylds Lane, Worcester

Three men have been jailed after they fractured a man's skull in an attack using a machete and baseball bat.

The victim also suffered a bleed on the brain.

Usman Multani, Kassim Multani and Shahenul Alam, all from Birmingham, were found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They were jailed at Worcester Crown Court on Friday.

Their sentences were as follows:

  • Usman Multani, 28, of Woodthorpe Road - 11 years in prison

  • Kassim Multani, 24, of Boscome Road - nine years

  • Shahenul Alam, 33, of Ivor Road - six years

They struck on Wylds Lane, Worcester, on 24 November 2019.

Det Ch Insp Tony Garner of West Mercia Police described the attack as "incredibly violent".

He added: “Violence and the use of weapons are simply not acceptable and will not be tolerated on the streets of Worcester."

