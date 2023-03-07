Three jailed after machete and baseball bat attack
Three men have been jailed after they fractured a man's skull in an attack using a machete and baseball bat.
The victim also suffered a bleed on the brain.
Usman Multani, Kassim Multani and Shahenul Alam, all from Birmingham, were found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
They were jailed at Worcester Crown Court on Friday.
Their sentences were as follows:
Usman Multani, 28, of Woodthorpe Road - 11 years in prison
Kassim Multani, 24, of Boscome Road - nine years
Shahenul Alam, 33, of Ivor Road - six years
They struck on Wylds Lane, Worcester, on 24 November 2019.
Det Ch Insp Tony Garner of West Mercia Police described the attack as "incredibly violent".
He added: “Violence and the use of weapons are simply not acceptable and will not be tolerated on the streets of Worcester."