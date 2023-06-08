"You can't get anything like them in Swansea," he said.

"We'd been in Ilfracombe for the day and I'd got nine pasties for colleagues back home."

Mr Hadfield is a very experienced sailor with a career of more than 50 years on boats, according to the RNLI.

He said he has regularly sailed the journey of around 30 miles (48 km) from his home to Ilfracombe in search of pasties.

But this time the journey went wrong.

When a wave hit The Gazelle at Baggy Point the situation escalated quickly, according to Mr Hadfield.

"There was pretty sick swell so I think that is what did it - the wave popped out the saloon window and rushed in," he said.

"And the volume of water already on the foredeck from the swell also swamped us - and suddenly we had water up to our knees in the saloon."

Mr Hadfield made the decision to call HM Coastguard, and said he could see the nine pasties were "already floating" in the water.

The lifeboat crews tried to tow the boat but The Gazelle quickly started sinking.

Coxswain of the lifeboat that day, Stuart Carpenter, said: "As we found out, The Gazelle had only minutes before sinking - if her crew had not been so cautious and called the Coastguard when they did, they could have been in the water with their boat."

While Mr Hadfield said the sinking was a day he would "never forget", he has not been put off making more trips in future.

He plans to return to Ilfracombe for more pasties soon, he said.