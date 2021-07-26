A ban on traffic will be introduced in a network of country lanes used as a "rat run".

The Cornwall Council trial in a section north west of Truro, will only allow access by residents and their visitors, emergency services and delivery vehicles.

The six-month scheme which starts in mid-August aims to make the roads safer for walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

The council said it was more dangerous at peak hours when about 200 vehicles use the 15km network.

The Council will apply an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) to the "Quiet Lanes" area, with legally enforceable prohibition signs erected at 11 entry points.

The scheme does not include any road closures or physical obstructions.