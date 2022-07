A kayaker has died after getting into difficulty on the west coast of Lewis.

Concerns were raised about the 59-year-old man at Carloway pier just before 20:00 on Sunday.

Stornoway coastguard helicopter, Breasclete and Maivaig Coastguard Rescue Teams, RNLI Stornoway lifeboat and police went to his aid.

Police Scotland said the man's next of kin had been informed.