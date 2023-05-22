Attempted murder charges after man stabbed in neck
Six people have been charged as part of an attempted murder investigation after a man was stabbed in the neck in Nottingham.
The victim, who was 18 at the time, was attacked at a house in Keys Close, Bulwell, shortly after 22:00 BST on 1 February.
He sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.
A woman, in her 30s, also suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Two men, aged 20 and 24, have been charged with attempted murder, robbery, assault causing actual bodily harm and possession of a bladed article in a public place.
A 25-year-old man has been summonsed to Nottingham Magistrates' Court to face the same charges.
A 19-year-old and 41-year-old woman have been charged with robbery, while a 24-year-old woman has been charged with assisting an offender.
