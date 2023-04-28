A house used for "drug dealing, rowdy parties and intimidating behaviour" has been boarded up.

Northamptonshire Police said that following five years of "selfish and persistent bad behaviour", the property on Irthlingborough Road, Finedon, had been sealed with metal grilles.

The force said people in the house had "caused misery for other residents".

It said the force worked with the council and housing association to secure a three-month closure order, granted at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.