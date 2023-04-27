Woman dragged to safety from sinking car

A woman was dramatically rescued from her car after it got washed down a river when she attempted to cross a flooded ford.

West Mercia Police said her car was found submerged 10m (33ft) downstream and officers had to wade into the water to break a window and get her out.

They arrived at Bow Brook in Worcestershire within 20 minutes of getting the call and formed a human chain to reach the car.

The woman was taken to hospital after the incident, between Pershore and Drakes Broughton.