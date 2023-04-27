Woman dragged to safety from sinking car
A woman was dramatically rescued from her car after it got washed down a river when she attempted to cross a flooded ford.
West Mercia Police said her car was found submerged 10m (33ft) downstream and officers had to wade into the water to break a window and get her out.
They arrived at Bow Brook in Worcestershire within 20 minutes of getting the call and formed a human chain to reach the car.
The woman was taken to hospital after the incident, between Pershore and Drakes Broughton.
One officer kept her calm while others smashed the window, the force said.
Ch Insp Brian Gibbs said the ordeal on Tuesday was "a stark reminder of how dangerous the water can be" and added he was "immensely proud" of his officers' life-saving actions.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to Walcot Lane near Pershore, at 08:08.
It said she was assessed for injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to Worcester Royal Hospital for further assessment.