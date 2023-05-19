New Silvertown walking and cycling bridge approved
Plans for a new walking and cycling bridge in east London have been approved by Newham Council
It would stretch from one side of the Royal Victoria Dock to the other
The development forms part of the £5bn Silvertown regeneration
The council says about 35% of construction roles would be given to local residents
Plans for a new walking and cycling bridge in east London have been approved by Newham Council.
The 312m-long crossing would stretch across the Royal Victoria Dock and is part of the £5bn regeneration of the Silvertown district.
It will be the second bridge over the water in the area with funding for it provided through a £233m loan from Homes England.
The project's director said the bridge was "key to unlocking the potential of the site".
The new bridge is planned to start from the same location as the current crossing, on the northern side of the dock, before heading across to Millennium Mills, the entrance to the planned Silvertown town centre.
It will provide access to the Pontoon Dock District Light Railway (DLR) station on the southside, and the Custom House station on the northern side.
A report, external presented by Newham's Strategic Development Committee noted that the existing Royal Victoria Dock bridge required users to either climb many flights of stairs or use lifts, making it inaccessible for cyclists, prams, disabled people and the elderly.
While the current crossing will remain in place, it is hoped the new bridge will be "safe and accessible to all users".
Constituting part of the major Silvertown redevelopment, the bridge aims to "serve as a gateway into the new Silvertown Quays neighbourhood for those arriving from the north", the report said.
The council said about 35% cent of construction roles would be given to local residents
Ed Mayes, project director for Silvertown, said the new bridge was "key to unlocking the potential of the site".
He added it would "transform the connectivity" across the Royal Docks and put London's West End "in reach in just 20 minutes".
There were no objections from a public consultation and Newham's Strategic Development Committee voted in favour of the plans at a meeting on Tuesday.
