Man invites life-saving paramedics to his wedding
At a glance
A newly-married man from East Sussex invited two ambulance staff to his wedding after they treated him for a cardiac arrest
Chris Hinchcliffe, 37, said he "wouldn't be here" without paramedics Tim Hodgson and Laura Hugget
Mr Hinchcliffe married new wife Sasha in April - two years on from his collapse
- Published
A man who suffered a cardiac arrest has thanked the paramedics who saved his life by inviting them to his wedding.
Chris Hinchcliffe collapsed in front of the two South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics in 2020.
Mr Hinchcliffe, who thanked the pair at his wedding, said he "wouldn't be here" without them.
One of the paramedics, Tim Hodgson, described attending the wedding as "a real highlight of my career and a first in 25 years."
In October 2020, Mr Hinchcliffe was being assessed for chest pain at his home in Etchingham, East Sussex, when he collapsed in front of Mr Hodgson and Laura Hugget.
The pair provided care for the 37-year-old before he was transferred to the cardiac unit at Eastbourne District General Hospital.
Following his recovery, Mr Hinchcliffe - who required advanced life support and a shock from a defibrillator - promised to invite Mr Hodgson and Ms Hugget to his wedding.
"I saw it as one of those things people say,” Mr Hodgson said, adding: “So, to actually receive the invite and for us to be able to join him with our partners and celebrate him tying the knot was a real pleasure and really humbling."
'We're both really proud'
“I am convinced that if it wasn’t for Tim and Laura, I wouldn’t be here. Leading up to it was one of the most scary moments of my life," Mr Hinchcliffe said.
He said their "knowledge, professionalism and compassion" and how they looked after him left a "lasting impression".
Mr Hodgson said: "While it’s a cliché that we were just doing our jobs, we’re both really proud and it was really kind for him to think of us."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.