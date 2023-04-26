Proposals for one of the largest solar farms in Lincolnshire are to be examined by the Planning Inspectorate.

If built, the Heckington Fen solar farm, between Sleaford and Boston, would generate enough electricity to power 100,000 homes, the firm behind it says.

Ecotricity submitted its final plans earlier this year, with the government having the final say due to the scale of the project.

The firm said it had received an "overall positive response" to the proposals following a public consultation, but said it had made some adjustments.