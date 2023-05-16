Boy guilty of teen's stab-in-neck murder
A 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of murdering a 17-year-old who was stabbed to death in north London.
Ali Baygoren was stabbed twice in the neck in a stairwell that led to his family home, in Tottenham, on 18 June last year.
The defendant, who cannot be named due to his age, had earlier been released on bail for a separate knife attack, the Old Bailey heard.
Four weeks before the murder, he had been made the subject of a knife prevention order.
Jurors heard that Ali lived in a flat with his parents.
CCTV footage taken from outside the stairwell showed the defendant with two other youths hanging around the entrance area, said James Dawes KC, prosecuting.
"The speed this incident developed is quite frightening," he said.
Within two to three minutes of the youths entering the stairwell, Ali had been stabbed, jurors heard.
A grey hooded top found later at the defendant's home had small spots of blood on it that matched Ali's DNA.
'Knife left in chest'
The jury was not told that on 23 May, four weeks before the murder, the defendant had been made the subject of a knife prevention order banning him from carrying a knife in a public place, entering an exclusion zone in Haringey, and preventing him from being with certain named individuals.
Mr Dawes told the court that in a separate, previous incident, on 6 August 2021, the defendant had stabbed a 14-year-old boy, leaving a knife buried in the teenager's chest.
The boy survived following emergency treatment at the scene and then at the Royal London Hospital. The defendant was arrested the following morning.
After being interviewed by police he was bailed pending further inquiries and released from the police station, Mr Dawes said.
The defendant denied murdering Ali Baygoren, claiming he acted in self-defence.
He was convicted of wounding with intent, theft of an iPhone and £100 in cash, and two knife offences.
He was cleared of having an article with a blade or point in relation to the stabbing of 6 August 2021.
Sentencing is set to take place on 23 June.
