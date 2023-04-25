A bus driver who was at the wheel of a double-decker when it left the road and overturned in a field has been suspended.

The Go North East vehicle crashed with about 20 passengers onboard, on Lowery Lane, between Stanley and Craghead on Friday.

The company said a “full internal review” into the cause of the crash was continuing.

Four people had to be taken to hospital and 11 were treated for injuries, although no-one was seriously injured.