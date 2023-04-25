Driver suspended after double-decker overturns in field
- Published
A bus driver who was at the wheel of a double-decker when it left the road and overturned in a field has been suspended.
The Go North East vehicle crashed with about 20 passengers onboard, on Lowery Lane, between Stanley and Craghead on Friday.
The company said a “full internal review” into the cause of the crash was continuing.
Four people had to be taken to hospital and 11 were treated for injuries, although no-one was seriously injured.
Go North East said the bus involved had been the number 16 service, travelling from Durham to Consett.
The road was closed, and diversions put in place, for several hours while recovery work took place later on Friday.
The company said it could not comment on individual employees, but it is understood that the driver’s suspension is in line with company procedure.
Ben Maxfield, area business director at Go North East, said it would continue to liaise with those involved.
He said: “Our management team were at the scene quickly to start the preliminary stages of investigation.
“We are subsequently conducting a full internal review of the cause.
“We are supporting all those involved in the incident and will continue to provide updates.”
