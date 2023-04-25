Images show the progress of a project to demolish half of a town centre's high street to develop a riverside park.

Stockton Borough Council's scheme involves the removal of the Castlegate Shopping Centre along the River Tees.

The council plans to use the site of the 1970s building to create an urban park three times the size of Trafalgar Square.

Developing the £37m park is a "long-held ambition to open up the town", it said.