Relocated market traders say business 'shocking'
At a glance
Northampton market traders have complained about a severe loss of trade since being moved to a car park
A multimillion-pound renovation is under way on the original market square
The local council said it would continue to promote the temporary site
Northampton market traders who have had to temporarily relocate said they were losing business and customers.
West Northamptonshire Council is carrying out an £8.5m renovation of the county town's historic market square.
Traders have been moved to Commercial Street car park while work goes on, despite a 10,000-strong petition against the plan.
Stallholders who spoke to the BBC said income had significantly decreased and they were struggling to stay open. The council said it would continue to work with traders to promote the new site.
The council won an £8.45m grant from the government's Future High Streets Fund to enable it to revamp its market square, which dates back to 1235.
The square's surface has been removed, but its cobble stones will be cleaned and reused.
Work is also being carried out to replace the old light columns and drainage system, with fixed market stalls and a new water feature being installed.
Conservative councillor Dan Lister, cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said: "Commercial Street offers the only opportunity to keep the market traders together in a cohesive group, right next to a large car park and in a highly visible part of town."
'Too little, too late'
However, market traders who spoke to the BBC said they were unhappy at the move - and several traders have stopped opening their stalls during the week due to poor business.
Glyn Walters, from M&G Butchers, has been working at Northampton market for nearly 50 years and said the situation was "absolutely shocking".
"It gets worse every week. We're promised all sorts of things but nothing really happens," he said.
Sean Walters said: "We lose about £3,000 a week, we've lost all of our core customers.
"We'd like some kind of compensation, just to help us through these months."
Les Brennan, owner of LJB Rutherfords, said his stall had lost about 60% of its trade since the move.
Mr Brennan said: "The council are finally putting on a shuttle taxi that will be available from the bus station, but with the council everything is too slow, too little, too late."
