A postmaster has been served a notice to quit after six-years of negotiation failed to reach a resolution.

Cambridgeshire County Council, external said it was left with no alternative.

Bar Hill post office has been operating in the village's library since 2013, but since 2017 the postmaster has not accepted the tenancy terms.

This has meant Cambridgeshire County Council has not been able to collect rent or contributions towards running costs.