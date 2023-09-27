Postmaster served notice to quit after talks fail
A postmaster has been served a notice to quit after six-years of negotiation failed to reach a resolution.
Cambridgeshire County Council, external said it was left with no alternative.
Bar Hill post office has been operating in the village's library since 2013, but since 2017 the postmaster has not accepted the tenancy terms.
This has meant Cambridgeshire County Council has not been able to collect rent or contributions towards running costs.
The council said it would work with Post Office Ltd, external to ensure residents would still have local access to post office services.
The council said it remained keen for a continued presence in the library and still hoped an agreement with the existing postmaster, it added.
The BBC has approached Post Office Ltd for comment.
It is understood that if the current post master does leave, Post Office Ltd would review the need for a post office in Bar Hill and look at other options including remaining at the library, alternative sites or a mobile service.
