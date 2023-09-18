Mr Griffin told the BBC he developed his interest after seeing his father growing giant onions.

He said he "really got into" it after going to the world championships 12 years ago.

"I nearly got it in 2014 but was a couple of ounces off the record," he said.

"I've tried ever since and this year it went well," he said.

"I suppose it’s quite a bit bigger than a football and more of a rugby ball shape," he added.

Mr Griffin explained he tried two different growing techniques, which included "having the right seed" and "treating them very well".

This involved using 24-hour lighting for several weeks and an automatic irrigation system in a polytunnel "so he could still go on his holidays".

He added that his giant onion was "perfectly edible" but would be "very mild in taste" and that its seeds would have "excellent potential".

Mr Griffin said the Guinness Book of World Records had received the information to process and the record confirmation was "pending".