A man who underwent cancer treatment abroad after being told by the NHS that his condition was terminal has called on the government to increase funding for brain tumour research.

Mark Thompson, from Littlehampton, West Sussex, was told he had between three to five years to live after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

After getting a second opinion he raised £100,000 for immunotherapy treatment in Germany, which is not available on the NHS, and is now cancer free.

Mr Thompson, now 38, said he found the limited treatment options available to him in the UK "incredibly frustrating", but the Department for Health said it had invested £40m in researching new treatments.