Storage yard fire burns through the night
- Published
Fire crews were called to a quickly spreading fire in a pallet storage yard in Plympton Erle, in Devon.
Two appliances were sent out when the initial call was made at 22:50 BST on Sunday, with a further three and an aerial ladder platform joining them later.
At midnight, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service crews said the fire was 33ft (10m) high and 100ft (30m) by 165ft (50m).
Police, ambulance and Network Rail also attended as the fire was near to a railway line.
Fire Control said it was very busy during the incident and it received 70 calls about the fire.
By 02:00 on Monday, the service said good progress had been made and some resources left the scene.
The fire was still being tackled at 10:00.
It said the cause of the fire would be investigated in daylight hours with the police.
