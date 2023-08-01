A fifth person who was in the vehicle - an 18-year-old man - was also injured and is being treated at Cavan General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The critically-injured women was also taken to Cavan General Hospital while the driver of the car was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Friends of the victims who would have been expecting to meet up at the school dance were being comforted on Monday night, according to Laura Hogan, a reporter with Irish national broadcaster RTÉ.

"A debs balls is supposed to be a night of great celebration," said Ms Hogan.

"It’s a rite of passage for many students as they leave secondary school behind them, as they celebrate their recently-completed exams, possibly preparing for the next exciting chapters in their lives."

Ms Hogan said the classmates of the young people who were involved in the crash have been offered support by their school.

The crash happened at about 18:45 local time on Monday.

Local politicians have expressed their sympathy to the families and friends of the victims.

Niamh Smyth, a member of the Irish parliament, described it as a "shocking and tragic loss of life".

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and school community," added Ms Smyth, who represents the Cavan, Monaghan and North Meath constituency.