20-year-old man dies in Cambridgeshire collision
A 20-year-old man has died in a collision on the A1421 near Haddenham.
Cambridgeshire Police were called to Sutton Road at 18:05 BST on 28 July after a red Seat Ibiza heading north towards Witcham Toll was involved in a crash with a blue Kia Sportage travelling south.
The driver of the Seat, from Doddington, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and passenger of the Kia, a man and woman in their 60s from Haddenham, both suffered serious injuries and remain in Addenbrooke’s Hospital.
Police want to speak with a tractor driver seen in the area around the same time as the crash.
Sergeant Duncan Hall, from the BCH Road Policing Unit, said: "A man has sadly lost his life in this collision and my thoughts are with his family and those who have been injured.
"I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision or has dashcam footage of either car in the build-up to the collision, as this could greatly help our investigation."
