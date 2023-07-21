Runner needs surgery after being bitten by dog
A runner had to receive surgery after being bitten by a dog in Wellingborough.
The woman was on the High Street, near Jackson’s Lane car park, at 06:30 BST on 14 July.
She was approached by a large black Labrador which jumped up and bit her on the arm.
Two passers-by stopped to help the woman, who was taken to Kettering General Hospital.
The dog's owner is described as a white woman, aged around 30, with blonde hair.
Northamptonshire Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
