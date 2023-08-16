A mother has received £1,000 in compensation after her home which she shared with her two children was left with damp and mould for nearly a year.

Stoke-on-Trent City Council was ordered to pay her because it failed to respond to her complaints.

The Housing Ombudsman found "severe maladministration" in how the council handled the complaints.

The ruling was a "sad and disappointing day for the council", leader Jane Ashworth said.