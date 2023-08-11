A man who wore a Halloween fright mask while brandishing a metal bar and making threats to kill has been jailed for two years.

Brett Dempster, 43, let himself into a house in Northside, Workington, at about 23:00 on 13 May last year.

He shouted to the householder "I'm going to kill you", Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Recorder Kate Bex KC told Dempster it had been “terrifying” for the victim.