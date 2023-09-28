Devon's mobile library services given a reprieve

Devon’s mobile library services have been given a reprieve.

The cabinet of Devon County Council voted to axe the service in July but they have been told to think again before taking the books-on-wheels service off the road for good.

Stephen Fry, Michael Rosen, and Michael Morpurgo are among the high-profile writers who backed a campaign to save the service with nearly 9,000 people signing a petition.

Now members of a Devon County Council scrutiny committee have voted to send the decision back for a re-think.