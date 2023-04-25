A force representative said fans' behaviour in November was "overwhelmingly exemplary", though a firework was let off from outside the ground, the remnants of which fell on to the pitch.

They said any misbehaving supporters would be arrested, whether that was in Blackburn town centre, in the ground or at their homes.

"Anybody intent on committing offences... should expect to be arrested on the day or await the knock on the door from our officers," they added.

Supt Melita Worswick said the force would have "significant resources in place, but unfortunately this does not prevent those in the minority who are intent on causing issues".

"My officers will be proactive with those who are intent on poor behaviour and causing issues for those supporters who want to enjoy the local derby and the local community who live and work in the area," she said.

"I want both sets of supporters to show the same level of respect for each other that was experienced during the corresponding game, which fell on Remembrance Sunday.

"This fixture will once again be screened live on Sky Sports and put East Lancashire football on the national stage."