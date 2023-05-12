Two men have been given prison terms for acting as getaway drivers for two of the gunmen involved in the murder of David Byrne in Dublin.

Mr Byrne, 33, was shot dead at a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

The killing was part of the Hutch-Kinahan gang feud.

Last month Gerard Hutch, 60, from the Paddocks, Clontarf, was found not guilty of the murder.

Jason Bonney, 52, a builder from Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison on Friday, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports.

Paul Murphy, 61, a taxi driver from Cherry Avenue, Swords, County Dublin, was jailed for nine years.

Both men were found guilty of helping the Hutch organised crime group commit the murder.

The judge, Ms Justice Tara Burns, said both men knew a serious crime was occurring, regardless of whether they knew of murder or not.