Nurses on the Isle of Man are to be balloted on whether they would support taking strike action.

It comes after the latest pay offer from Manx Care of a 2% pay increase on top of a 4% rise applied last October was rejected in March.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) represents about 550 members working for Manx Care.

RCN north west regional director Estephanie Dunn said the union's members "have decided that enough is enough".