A 90-year-old man has died in hospital four days after he was involved in a crash.

Police said a white Iveco lorry and a purple Ford Fusion car were involved in the crash on the A388 Western Road, Launceston, at the junction with the off-slip of the A30 at about 08:00, on Thursday, 1 June.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Ford, Phillip Tyler, 90, from Launceston, was taken to hospital, where he died on Monday.

No other injuries were reported.